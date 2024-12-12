Restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Folklore Museum at Manasagangothri: US Consulate Officer from Chennai reviews progress

December 12, 2024

Mysuru: Jeanne Briganti, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai, visited the Folklore Museum housed at Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion in Manasagangothri this morning.

The museum and the mansion are undergoing extensive restoration, funded in part by the U.S. Government’s Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and managed by the Deccan Heritage Foundation (DHF) India.

The project aims to conserve the West Wing of the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, which houses the Folklore Museum, along with over 6,500 artefacts. Restoration efforts are expected to be completed by December 2025.

During her visit, Jeanne was briefed by DHF representatives on the progress of the project. Speaking to the media, she expressed satisfaction with the restoration work, noting that 50 percent of the project is already complete. She affirmed that the remaining work would be concluded by the end of 2025.

The restoration, valued at Rs. 33 crore, is being carried out by the University of Mysore in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate and the Mumbai-based Harish and Bina Shah Foundation.

The AFCP has contributed 300,000 Dollars (approximately Rs. 2.5 crore) for the West Wing’s restoration, while the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation has provided Rs. 30 crore for the overall renovation of the mansion.

The University of Mysore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with both the AFCP and the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation in January this year.

Present during the visit were University of Mysore Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and University of Mysore Museums Director Prof. Dr. C. Gurusiddaiah, and Architect Akhila.