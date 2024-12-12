CM pays last respects to former MLA Jayanna
December 12, 2024

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid last respects to former MLA and Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation Chairman S. Jayanna, who passed away at his residence on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah, who landed at the helipad at MGSV College in Kollegal, travelled to Jayanna’s residence at Mahadeshwara College Layout and paid respects to the former MLA.

Later, in the evening, Jayanna’s last rites were held with State honours at his native village Mamballi as per Buddhist rituals. Jayanna’s demise came as a shock to his family members as they were preparing for the house-warming ceremony of their new house ‘Anugraha’ which was scheduled for today (Dec. 12).

CM Siddaramaiah, who had visited Kollegal on Dec. 8, had inaugurated the name plaque of the new house. Unfortunately, Jayanna, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Dec. 10.

Among those who paid their last respects included Ministers K. Venkatesh and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MP Sunil Bose, MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy, C. Puttarangashetty, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, M.R. Manjunath, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, State Guarantees Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, CADA Chairman P. Mariswamy, CHUDA Chairman Mohammed Asghar Munna, Chamarajanagar DC Shilpa Nag, ZP CEO Mona Roat, SP Dr. B.T. Kavitha, Assistant Commissioner B.R. Mahesh, Tahsildar Basavaraju among others.

