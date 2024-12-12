Tearful adieu to S.M. Krishna at his native Somanahalli

December 12, 2024

Somanahalli: The mortal remains of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Dec. 10), was consigned to flames at his native Somanahalli in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old Krishna was given State honours with the Police Band playing National Anthem and State Police firing three rounds in the air, following which his grandson Amartya Hegde, lit the funeral pyre during the auspicious lagna at around 5.23 pm, at the vacant ground behind Cafe Coffee Day outlet.

Krishna’s wife Prema, daughters Malavika Hegde (wife of Cafe Coffee Day Founder late V.G. Siddhartha Hegde) and Shambavi, grandson Ishaan Hegde, Aishwarya (wife of Amartya), her mother Usha D.K. Shivakumar and a large number of relatives and friends, bid tearful adieu to the most charismatic leader of his times in the State politics.

Earlier, Tricolour draped on the body of Krishna, as a mark of respect, was handed over to his wife Prema, before placing the mortal remains on the place, where the last rites were conducted.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who attributed his meteoric rise in politics to Krishna, joined others in carrying the cortege of his mentor, along with his brother D.K. Suresh, former MP, as the hearse van carrying the cortege arrived at Somanahalli.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, also the Mandya MP, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji were prominent among the dignitaries who were present during the funeral of Krishna.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi took part in the funeral as a representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent his condolence letter, expressing grief over the death of Krishna, with Joshi and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, that was handed over to Prema Krishna.

Confer ‘Karnataka Ratna’ Award

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has urged CM Siddaramaiah to confer ‘Karnataka Ratna’ Award posthumously on Krishna, considering his contributions for the development of the State, especially Bengaluru as ‘Silicon Valley.’

Vokkaliga Association

State Vokkaliga Association leaders in Mysuru held a condolence meet at the Vokkaliga Girls Hostel in Vijayanagar and raised a similar demand to confer ‘Karnataka Ratna’ Award on Krishna. They also demanded that, any circle or main road in the city should be named after him.