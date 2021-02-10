Lottery Luck…: Maddur youth on casual visit to Facebook friend in Kerala wins Rs. 1 crore

February 10, 2021

Maddur: A youth from Maddur, who had been to Kerala to visit his Facebook friend, has won Rs. 1 crore lottery. He had bought the lottery ticket after his friend forced him to buy one.

The lucky youth is Sohan Balaram, a resident of Somanahalli village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Sohan, along with family, had been to Kerala to attend the marriage of a friend and while returning, the group visited Sohan’s Facebook friend, Paravannur Kaipalakkal Prabhakaran, who works in a shop selling lottery tickets at Puthanathani village.

Sohan and another person from his group casually bought two Bhagyamitra lottery tickets by paying Rs. 100 each.

Sohan’s Kerala visit proved utterly auspicious as the ticket he had bought won the bumper prize of Rs. 1 crore and the result came at around 3 pm on Sunday, when the family was on its way back to Maddur from Kerala. Sohan was informed about the result by Prabhakaran and the family returned to Puthanathani where Manikantan, owner of the lottery agency, offered sweets to them.