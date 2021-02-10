District Minister holds pre-budget meeting
February 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of next month’s State Budget, District Minister S.T. Somashekar  held a pre-budget meeting with BJP leaders at the party office in Chamarajapuram here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Somashekar said that he has received 15 suggestions so far, which chiefly included formation of a Dasara Development Authority, comprehensive development of the city and district and tourism promotion measures.

Pointing out that all the suggestions and inputs received will be discussed with the Chief Minister ahead of the budget, Somashekar said that a preliminary  budget meeting will take place on Feb. 12 at Bengaluru, during which the CM will spell out the proposals sent by the DCs and ZP CEOs of all districts. 

Maintaining that the Government will evolve plans for attracting more foreign tourists, he said that the Dasara Development Authority has been proposed to make the annual Dasara event more spectacular.

The Minister further said that all the suggestions given by each party leader has been listed and will be discussed with the CM.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman S. Mahadevu, Khadi Board Chairman N.R. Krishnappagowda, MyLac Chairman N.V. Phanish, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former MLC G. Madhusudhan, party leaders M.V. Ravishankar, Maruti Rao Pawar, Sandesh Swamy, Suneetha Veerappa Gowda and others were present.

