Green Buds depositors’ indefinite stir: Ex-MLA extends support
Green Buds depositors’ indefinite stir: Ex-MLA extends support

February 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The indefinite day and night stir launched by duped Green Buds Agro Company depositors seeking return of their deposits, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, entered the third day today.

The Green Buds investors are on stir since Monday (Feb.8) urging the Government to take immediate measures for auctioning the properties of the company and return their deposits with the revenue thus generated, as directed by the Government.

Former KR MLA M.K. Somashekar visited the protest site in support of the depositors. 

Addressing the protestors, Somashekar said that Agro Buds firm had duped over two lakh  gullible investors, most of whom are women, to the tune of  hundreds of crores of rupees.

Maintaining that the duped depositors were only seeking justice and the Government must make honest efforts to ensure that they get back their hard earned money, he said that he will speak to the DC and the AC regarding redressal of the problem.  Somashekar  further said that he will bring the matter to the notice of Opposition leader Siddharamaiah and appeal him to raise the issue in the Assembly and force the Government to take necessary steps.

With the indefinite stir entering the third day and the protestors continuing to cook food at the venue (in front of DC office) itself, city-based Sujith Organisation President Rajaram donated grains and other ration articles to them. The ration included 25 kg rice, 10 kg onions, 5 kg rava, 5 kg tur dal, 5 kg of other dals, 15 coconuts and 5 litres of edible oil.

The protestos said that their stir will continue till the DC gives an assurance on addressing their demand for return of deposits within a stipulated time. Green Buds Agents and Depositors Welfare Committee State President Lakshmidevi, General Secretary Baradanapura Nagaraj, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar, Hathalli Devaraj and others were present.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Green Buds depositors’ indefinite stir: Ex-MLA extends support”

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    February 11, 2021 at 5:03 am

    Whane banks are giving mere 5% interest on Fixed deposit, how can these people fall for the time tested tricks of money doubling in months. As long as suckers are there, scamsters grow strong.

    Reply

