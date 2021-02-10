Expo depicting quintessence of rural life and its artefacts to conclude on Feb. 14

February 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Khadi and Village Industries Division of Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru, which comes under the Department of Industries and Commerce, has organised an exhibition depicting quintessence of rural life and its artefacts at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city.

This 10-day exhibition, which was inaugurated by ZP President Parimala Shyam on Feb. 5, will conclude on Feb. 14.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, ZP President Parimala Shyam said, “Over the last one year, the pandemic has adversely affected large number of traditional artisans and craftsmen in the region. This exhibition-cum-sale organised by ZP aims to support them.”

ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Standing Committee on Agriculture and Industries Chairman Guruswamy, Standing Committee on Social Justice Chairman Manjunath and others were present.

Over 50 stalls have been distributed free of cost to artisans, craftsmen and Self Help Groups (SHG) so that they could exhibit and sell their products.

A few software engineers who lost their job due to the pandemic and later started their own traditional cold-press oil mill have set up a stall here and are exhibiting their products. Most notably, these entrepreneurs have made nearly Rs. 2 crore business in the last one year and have provided employment to over 60 persons.

Vast collections of innovative products from pottery industry, several products produced from organic farming, chemical-free siridhanya-based food items and natural cosmetic formulations containing medicinal properties are being exhibited and sold at the venue.

The exhibition brings together over 50 artisans and craftsmen from different parts of the State who are showcasing vast collections of handlooms cotton products, Channapatna toys, Kashmiri shawls, Molakalmuru zari sarees and much more.