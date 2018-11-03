Appointed as State Mahila Congress Chief
News

Appointed as State Mahila Congress Chief

Bengaluru:  All India Congress Committee (AICC) Member and former Mysuru ZP President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath was on Friday appointed as the President of Karnataka  State Mahila Congress.

An official statement from the AICC signed by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced the party’s pick for the coveted post after a month-long process.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who is from former CM Siddharamaiah’s home district Mysuru, is the sister-in-law of former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath. She replaces Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who completed over three years in office.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who was nominated as Member of AICC in March this year, has been working as the General Secretary in the Mahila Congress with Lakshmi Hebbalkar at the helm of affairs.

November 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching