Appointed as State Mahila Congress Chief

Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Member and former Mysuru ZP President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath was on Friday appointed as the President of Karnataka State Mahila Congress.

An official statement from the AICC signed by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced the party’s pick for the coveted post after a month-long process.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who is from former CM Siddharamaiah’s home district Mysuru, is the sister-in-law of former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath. She replaces Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who completed over three years in office.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who was nominated as Member of AICC in March this year, has been working as the General Secretary in the Mahila Congress with Lakshmi Hebbalkar at the helm of affairs.