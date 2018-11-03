Farmers to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on Nov. 19

Mysuru: Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have decided to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Nov.19, urging the State Government for complete loan waiver besides to fulfil other demands.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting held at Jaladarshini Guest House in city yesterday. Earlier, the members had planned to hold a protest at Vidhana Soudha on Nov. 12 but they postponed it to Nov. 19.

Protest outside Taluk Offices on Nov.12

KRRS and Hasiru Sene District General Secretary Badagalapura Nagendra said that they also decided to picket the Offices in all taluks of the district on Nov.12 demanding to open paddy procurement centres besides seeking fulfilment of other demands.

Taluk Unit formed

The Mysuru Taluk Unit of KRRS and Hasiru Sene has been newly-formed with Anandur Dinesh chosen as the President of Taluk Youth Unit, Kallur Naganahalli Chandrashekhar as Secretary and Harish as Assistant Secretary.