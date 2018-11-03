UoM Prasaranga offers 50% discount on books

Mysuru: The books published by Prasaranga of University of Mysore (UoM) are being offered at 50 per cent discount as part of Dasara celebrations from Oct.26 to Nov.30. However, the discount on Encyclopaedia and Dictionaries is 25 per cent.

Interested may visit the Prasaranga Office on Hunsur Road (opposite St. Joseph’s Institutions) and the shop near Ramaswamy Circle to purchase the books. The students, scholars and book sellers may make use of this opportunity, according to a press release from Prof. M.G. Manjunath, Director, Prasaranga.

Discount sale of books at JSS

As part of Kannada Rajyotsava, JSS Mahavidyapeetha has offered 50 percent discount on the prices of all its publications from Nov. 2 to 30 at the book stalls located at JSS Book House in JSS Mahavidyapeetha premises, Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and Suttur in Nanjangud taluk. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2548206/212.