National Youth Music Festival at Ganapathy Ashrama

Mysuru: Noted Kannada Film Director T.S. Nagabharana called upon youth to strive hard to promote art, culture, music of the land to achieve international standard.

He was speaking at the five-day National Youth Music Festival organised jointly by Sanskar Bharti and Avadhoota Datta Peetham – Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama at Nada Mantap in the Ashrama premises here on Nov.1. The growth of culture and music is must for development of robust healthy nation, he said.

Stating that man has moved away from nature, he wanted the people to give thrust for conservation of environment, flora and fauna as such measures are a must for ecological balance. “Landslides, rain damages that occurred in Kodagu and Kerala were the result of excessive exploitation of nature. These incidents were warning to people to protect nature,” he felt.

Highlighting that music and nature are interlinked, he said promotion of music and conservation of nature is necessary to build healthy society as both had curative powers.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival, member of erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that Britishers had adopted divide and rule policy to continue their supremacy in the country.

“They divided Karnataka as Madras Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Bombay Karnataka to keep the State disunited,” he said. Remembering the contributions of Aluru Venkatarayaru for unification of Karnataka on linguistic lines, he said that Aluru Venkatarayaru mentioned that Karnataka State was formed after the great sacrifices and struggle by people of various walks of life. He had mentioned all these sacrifices in his book ‘Karnataka Gatha Vaibhava.’

Yaduveer stressed on the need to promote art, Kannada culture and customs of the land.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda launched the Sanskar Bharti website on the occasion.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji graced the occasion. Junior Seer Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, MP Pratap Simha, Organiser Padma Shri Baba Yogendraji, Sanskar Bharti President Krishnadevaraya, Secretary Amirchand, Director of Indian Cultural Centre, South Zone, Government of India, Dr. Deepak Shantharam Khirwadkar and others were present.