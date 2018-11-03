GTD to unveil Mahatma’s Sculptures at Gangothri

Mysuru: Higher Education and District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) will unveil sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi in various sizes and shapes at the Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Nov.6, said University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna. He was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan premises here this morning and said that the 25 sculptures made out of cement and other materials will be one of the major tourist attractions in the University campus.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi holding a walking stick standing at a height of 11 ft. will be taller than the one installed at London which is nine feet in height, he said.

Some of the designs including Gandhiji working on the Charaka, Gandhiji in a meditative pose, walking with a lamp and a child, the famous Dandi March called the Gyarah Murti, and Gandhi with Tagore will be the attractions, he said.

Kannada and Culture Department Director N.R. Vishu Kumar will be the chief guest. Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy President R. Kalachar will deliver the keynote address.

Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi President Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, Freedom Fighters Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Vice-President Prof. G.B. Shivaraju, Gandhians Prof. K.T. Veerappa, Lakshminarasimha, P. Mallesh, Nagaratnamma Javaregowda and others will be present, he said. UoM in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aisha M. Sheriff will preside, he added.

Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. M.S. Shekar, Sculpture Workshop Director K.K. Narayan Rao, Prof. K.T. Veerappa and Prof. G.B. Shivaraj were present during the press meet.