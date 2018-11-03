Former MLA M.P. Ravindra passes away

Last rites at Harapanahalli tomorrow

Bengaluru: Former Harapanahalli MLA M.P. Ravindra (49) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early this morning due to multi-organ failure.

An ailing Ravindra was admitted to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital a few days ago and he breathed his last at about 4 am, according to hospital sources.

Ravindra, son of former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Janata Parivar leader late M.P. Prakash, was elected on a Congress ticket from Harapanahalli Constituency in Davanagere district in 2013. However, he lost in May 2018 Assembly polls.

His body was kept at Vikram Hospital for a few hours this morning to enable the public to pay their last respects.

The body would be taken later this evening to Harapanahalli, where it will be kept at ADB College Grounds for the public to pay their last respects.

Last rites will be performed at Harapanahalli tomorrow afternoon, according to sources.

Former CM Siddharamaiah, Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara and other political leaders paid their last respects to the departed former MLA.