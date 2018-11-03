MGP writes to Pratap Simha seeking footpath on Valmiki-Hunsur Road
News

MGP writes to Pratap Simha seeking footpath on Valmiki-Hunsur Road

Mysuru:  The lack of footpath on Valmiki Road where the new Maharani’s College for Commerce and Management has come up is causing problems to thousands of girl students studying there.

Bringing this issue to the notice of MP Pratap Simha, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in a letter to the MP has stated that though he and the officers concerned had inspected the place some time back regarding the problem, no steps have been taken so far to solve the issue.

The MGP has also demanded to create space for a free left turn at the junction of Valmiki Road and Hunsur Road (that leads to Jaladarshini Guest House) so that the vehicles coming from Valmiki Road side can take a free left turn.

However, one of the MGP members told Star of Mysore  that it has come to their notice that a small building (which could be unauthorised) at the junction was causing problem.

Hence, it has asked Pratap Simha to direct the officials concerned to construct a wide footpath for the safety and convenience of the students of the college, according to a press release from S. Sobana, MGP Working President.  

November 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching