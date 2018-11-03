MGP writes to Pratap Simha seeking footpath on Valmiki-Hunsur Road

Mysuru: The lack of footpath on Valmiki Road where the new Maharani’s College for Commerce and Management has come up is causing problems to thousands of girl students studying there.

Bringing this issue to the notice of MP Pratap Simha, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in a letter to the MP has stated that though he and the officers concerned had inspected the place some time back regarding the problem, no steps have been taken so far to solve the issue.

The MGP has also demanded to create space for a free left turn at the junction of Valmiki Road and Hunsur Road (that leads to Jaladarshini Guest House) so that the vehicles coming from Valmiki Road side can take a free left turn.

However, one of the MGP members told Star of Mysore that it has come to their notice that a small building (which could be unauthorised) at the junction was causing problem.

Hence, it has asked Pratap Simha to direct the officials concerned to construct a wide footpath for the safety and convenience of the students of the college, according to a press release from S. Sobana, MGP Working President.