‘Area Domination Drives’ tighten Police grip on drug menace

August 12, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who have intensified their crackdown on suspected drug peddlers and users following the recent discovery of a drug manufacturing unit on the city’s outskirts, are continuing raids in a determined bid to make Mysuru a drug-free city.

Yesterday, ‘Area Domination Drives’ were carried out in Sunni Chowk, Mutton Stall Road, Kesare and HUDCO Nagar — under the jurisdiction of Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri and Narasimharaja (NR) Police Stations.

Six cases under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were booked and 71 suspects were picked up for testing. As a deterrent measure, posters and banners highlighting the NDPS Act have been displayed at key junctions across Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri and NR Police limits to raise public awareness.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that since July 27, Police have registered 250 drug consumption cases and 15 regular cases, in addition to seizing 11 kg of ganja and 49 grams of synthetic drugs.

She added that 1,149 suspects have been interrogated so far and checks are being carried out at Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, hostels and residences of people from other States. Raids have been intensified in Mandi Mohalla and NR limits, with inspections of suspect houses, tea shops, medical shops and other establishments.

“The operation will continue until Mysuru is made a drug-free city,” the City Top Cop asserted.

The operation is being supervised by DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Sundar Raj, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) of all Sub-Divisions, Inspectors and their teams.