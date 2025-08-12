90-day Dasara Expo tender fetches Rs. 11.54 crore deal

August 12, 2025

Tender value up by Rs. 1.51 crore this year, rising from Rs. 10.03 crore in 2024

Mysuru, Aug. 12- The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has awarded the contract for organising the 90-day entertainment-packed Dasara Exhibition 2025 to Fun World, following a successful bid of Rs. 11.54 crore.

As in previous years, KEA floated a global tender through the e-Procurement portal, quoting an estimated value of Rs. 11.50 crore. Only two firms participated in the process.

At the financial bid opening held last evening, Fun World emerged as the winner with a quoted amount of Rs. 11.54 crore, narrowly outbidding the competing firm’s Rs. 11.50 crore offer.

Last year, the tender was finalised at Rs. 10.03 crore against an estimated Rs. 9.67 crore. This year’s figure marks a Rs. 1.51 crore increase, reflecting heightened scale and expectations for the Dasara Exhibition 2025, said K. Rudresh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KEA.

Entry and parking fees

Under the Rs. 11.54 crore contract, Fun World will be responsible for collecting entry and parking fees from visitors, managing commercial stalls in Block A, overseeing the amusement park and operating the food courts within the exhibition premises.

The company will also receive rental income from stalls inside the grounds. In parallel, KEA, in association with various Zilla Panchayats, will set up Government stalls and organise cultural programmes.

The Dasara Exhibition is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22 and run for 90 days, concluding in the second week of December.

Although Fun World has won the bid, the proposal will be sent to the Government for approval. Once consent is granted, an agreement will be signed between KEA and Fun World, after which the official work order will be issued.

Fun World will be required to strictly comply with KEA’s operational and safety guidelines.

Cleanliness standards must be maintained across all food courts, with a strong focus on hygiene and the quality of food served. The company is prohibited from charging more than the prescribed entry and parking fees and must adhere to all other regulatory conditions set by KEA without exception.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan said, the Dasara exhibition promises to deliver a vibrant and engaging experience for visitors this year, with preparations in full swing. Adding a distinctive cultural touch, commercial stalls in Block A are being built in the architectural styles of Belur and Halebeedu. The exhibition will open on a full scale on Sept. 22.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar