Sacking of Minister K.N. Rajanna: Nayaka Forum stages flash protest
News

Sacking of Minister K.N. Rajanna: Nayaka Forum stages flash protest

August 12, 2025

Mysuru: Following the sacking of senior Congress leader and Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna, from the State Cabinet, the members of Karnataka Rajya Nayaka Community Welfare Forum, staged a flash protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard in the city yesterday.

The protesters, led by Nayaka Forum State President Dyavappa Nayak, raised slogans against the Congress High Command.

In his address, Nayak said, earlier ST Welfare Minister B. Nagendra was forced to resign from the Cabinet and now Rajanna has been sacked from the Cabinet. Such moves are an insult to Nayaka community, to which these leaders belong to.

Nayaka community has contributed in the victory of Congress party, which secured 136 seats in the Assembly elections, with 15 among the MLAs being the community men. Why our community leaders are targeted whenever there is an issue? asked Dyavappa Nayak. He warned of direct implications on the Government, if Rajanna was not re-inducted into the Cabinet, in the future.

Nayaka Community Welfare Forum members Sreenivas Nayak, Prabhakar, Suresh, Raju, Mani, Chowdappa, Shivanna, Venkatesh Nayak, Madesh and Ramesh were present.

