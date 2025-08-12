ASHA workers launch three-day strike

August 12, 2025

Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their long-pending demands, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers from across Mysuru district launched a three-day protest at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city this morning.

The strike, called by the Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers Association affiliated with the AIUTUC (All India United Trade Union Centre), is being observed Statewide on Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

Responding to the call, hundreds of ASHA workers gathered at Gandhi Square, urging the Government to meet their ‘just and fair’ demands, citing the rising cost of living.

The protesters — all women community health workers — highlighted their crucial role as the link between the community and the public health system, promoting health awareness, ensuring access to healthcare and providing basic medical support in every corner of the State.

The demands included payment of a monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000 with retrospective effect from Apr. 1, 2025, as promised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a Rs. 1,000 hike in incentives similar to the one announced for Anganwadi and Mid-Day Meal workers in the State Budget.

They are also demanding the scrapping of the population-limit rule under the name of ‘rationalisation’ and ensuring no worker is removed under this pretext, an end to what they termed ‘unscientific’ evaluations of their work, continuation of ASHA facilitators’ services with appropriate wages, remittance of fixed deposits for retired ASHA workers as practised in West Bengal, a Rs. 2,000 hike in incentives for urban ASHA workers, and implementation of the Union Government’s incentive hike in Karnataka.

The ASHA workers asserted that they would not withdraw their strike until their demands were met. The protest was formally launched by noted writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara.

AIUTUC office-bearers Sandhya, Chandrashekar Meti, Seema, Kamala, Mahadevamma, Kumari and others led the protesters.