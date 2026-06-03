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Arivu Samsthe offers ‘Guru Vandana’ to Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

June 3, 2026

Marking the 84th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, the city-based Arivu Samsthe offered ‘Guru Vandana’ to the Seer at a programme held at Nada Mantapa in Ganapathy Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road in city on June 1. The Seer was conferred with ‘Mysuru Ratna’ award for lifetime achievement on the occasion. Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, social worker Raghuram Vajpayee, Arivu Samsthe President Srikanth Kashyap, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, retired Police Officer Vasanth Kumar, Murali, Mahesh Kumar and others were present.

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