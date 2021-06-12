Armchair warriors moving their arms ! – Citizens e-mail PMO
Armchair warriors moving their arms ! – Citizens e-mail PMO

June 12, 2021

New Delhi: The unceremonious and sudden transfer of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri at a time when she was investigating murky land dealings by certain politicians has reportedly reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). 

Several citizen activists in Mysuru and Bengaluru have written mails and letters to the PMO urging the high office to intervene. People have expressed their anguish over how the IAS Officer was treated as soon as she began her probe into illegal land deals that encroached vast swathes of Government land and public water bodies and how a conspiracy was hatched to shift the Officer from Mysuru. 

The letter and the mails informed the PMO that how an result-oriented officer in the midst of fighting a COVID battle was shunted out of Mysuru, it is learnt. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the issue from the PMO so far. 

Though the IAS Officer serves in States and the State Governments have the right to transfer the Officers, their administrative issues and career is looked after by the Centre.

