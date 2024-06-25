Artificial colours in chicken, fish kebabs banned

June 25, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Monday ordered a complete ban on the use of artificial colours in vegetarian, chicken and fish kebabs in the State.

This decision comes months after the State Government banned the use of artificial colours in gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that, the ban was announced keeping the health of public in mind.

The decision comes in view of the findings that kebab samples collected from 39 food outlets contained unsafe levels of artificial colours such as Sunset Yellow, a synthetic orange dye and Carmoisine, a dark red colouring agent.

“Such additives, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, pose serious health risks,” The department’s order issued on June 21 stated.

Laboratories reported that, about eight kebab samples were found to be non-compliant with food safety standards due to the presence of artificial colours, the order said.“Such additives, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, pose serious health risks,” the Health Department’s order issued on June 21 stated.

Violation of the ban will result in imprisonment for a minimum of seven years and maximum of life term, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, besides cancellation of the food outlet’s licence.

Awareness first

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has welcomed the ban on using of artificial colours in kebabs. The State Government has imposed the ban keeping the health of the public in mind. But the officials should not exploit the ban order and harass hoteliers, register cases, threaten and extort money, which the Association condemns. Officials should create awareness about the order first and then take action against violators,” said C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association.