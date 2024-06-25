Use CSR fund to provide basic infrastructure to Govt. Schools: DC

June 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has advised corporate companies to use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to provide basic infrastructure facilities like compound, playground, laboratories, class rooms and other facilities to Government Schools.

Dr. Rajendra was speaking at a meeting held at Zilla Panchayat auditorium about CSR funds which was attended by representatives of various corporate companies.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, officials of various Departments and CSR representatives of companies were present.