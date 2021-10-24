Artificial Limbs Distributed

Artificial limbs (Jaipur foot) and wheel chairs were distributed to differently-abled persons at JSS Hospital auditorium on M.G. Road in city recently on the occasion of 106th Jayanthi celebration of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji. Seen in the picture are Ln. Hemant Kumar Bhansali, District Chairman for Artificial Limbs, Lions Dist. 317A, Dr. (Col.) M. Dayananda, Director of JSS Hospital, Dr. Guruswamy, Medical Superintendent and Sudha Mruthyunjayappa, Trustee of Dr. C.N. Mruthyunjayappa Trust.
Leave a Reply