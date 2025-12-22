ASG Eye Hospital launches cashless Karnataka Arogya Sanjivini Scheme

December 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Teachers play a crucial role in identifying eye-related problems among children and their timely observations often prompt parents to bring their children for eye check-ups, said Dr. H.M. Mahesh Kumar, Vitreoretina Surgeon and Uvea Specialist at ASG Eye Hospital, Mysuru.

He was speaking at the launch of the cashless Karnataka Arogya Sanjivini Scheme (KASS), earlier known as Jyoti Sanjivini, exclusively for eye care services, here on Saturday.

Dr. Mahesh Kumar stressed the importance of regular eye examinations to prevent further damage and avoid related health complications.

With this initiative, ASG Eye Hospital has become the only eye hospital in Mysuru to be officially empanelled under the KASS Scheme, marking a major milestone in providing affordable and accessible eye care.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries can avail free outpatient consultations and completely cashless surgical treatments, ensuring quality eye care for economically vulnerable sections and preventing avoidable vision loss and blindness.

He added that the scheme significantly reduces the financial burden on patients and ensures timely, high-quality treatment, emphasising that access to advanced eye care should not be restricted by economic limitations.

Addressing the gathering, DDPI of Mysuru district, D. Uday Kumar, urged teachers to make full use of the scheme. He called upon them to spread awareness about eye health and guide children and adults towards healthy habits, including nutritious diets, reduced screen time and regular yoga and meditation.

As part of the launch, ASG Eye Hospital organised free eye screening camps for teachers across Mysuru district. The camps focused on early detection of eye problems and promotion of preventive eye care, during which free reading glasses were distributed to eligible teachers.

The event was officially inaugurated by DDPI Uday Kumar, who also underwent an eye check-up on the occasion.

Somashekar, Revanna and Arun Kumar, all from the Education Department and Pradeep Prashad, Centre Head, ASG Eye Hospital, were also present.