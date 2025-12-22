Students stage flash mob, take part in Heritage Hunt

December 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A heritage-themed flash mob performed by schoolchildren was held for the first time in Mysuru at the forecourt of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate, yesterday, drawing public attention to the city’s cultural legacy.

Over 170 students from Purna Chetana School presented a 30-minute performance featuring 14 songs that drew inspiration from history, folk traditions and patriotism. The synchronised presentation marked the opening of Mysuru Heritage Treasure Hunt.

The Treasure Hunt was inaugurated by Orthopaedic Surgeon and Avantbkg Hospital Founder Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda, who said, conservation of Mysuru’s heritage was a collective responsibility. He announced free medical check-ups worth Rs. 5,000 for the winners at his hospital.

Chief guest and Pulmonologist Dr. R. Lakshmi Narasimhan said that the event helped familiarise children and parents with Mysuru’s history and heritage in an engaging manner.

Each participating team was given a treasure kit containing 10 clues and asked to identify and reach key heritage landmarks, including Cheluvamba Mansion, City Railway Station, Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Crawford Hall, Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office and Town Hall.

Hrudya, a Class 7 student of Purna Chetana School and her father Bhuvaneshwar won the first prize by completing the hunt in 1 hour and 18 minutes. Their use of an auto-rickshaw during the hunt drew attention.

Arohi Singh, also a Class 7 student of the same school, along with her father Santosh Kumar Singh, secured the second prize.

Ritvi, a Class 5 student of Vasavi Cultural School, K.R. Nagar and Tejesh Gowda won the third prize.

Cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,500 and Rs, 5,000, along with trophies, were awarded to the winners. Purna Chetana CEO Darshan Raj, CAO Maadhurya Ramaswamy, Secretary Dr. Rajini, Trustee M.R. Praveen and others were present.