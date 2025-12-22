Kruthi Sangama at AVK
News

Kruthi Sangama at AVK

December 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Kruthi Sangama-2025, an exhibition of Science and English Projects including working models and charts, was organised at Acharya Vidya Kula (AVK), Mysuru.

Dharma Prasad, CEO, Chief Scientist, PROSETTA Bioconformatics and Nirupa Madappa, a teacher and  Student Counsellor, were the chief guests who inaugurated the exhibition and visited all the sections. Art and Craft work done by the students of classes III to V during the academic year were also displayed.

In addition to this, a stage show on the theme ‘Timeless Characters from Classics to Curiosity’ was put up. Parents and guests who visited Kruthi Sangama appreciated the creative presentations and applauded  the efforts of teachers and students, according to Nalini Nanaiah, Principal, AVK.

Searching