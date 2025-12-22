Aarti, Laksha Deepotsava draw crowds at River Kapila
Aarti, Laksha Deepotsava draw crowds at River Kapila

December 22, 2025

Nanjangud: The banks of the Kapila River in Nanjangud witnessed a grand spiritual spectacle last evening, as thousands of devotees gathered for the Kapila Aarti and Laksha Deepotsava organised by the Yuva Brigade at Snana Ghatta.

The rituals began with worship of the Shivalinga installed at Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa. Swami Sarvajayanandaji and Swami Pramathadeepanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, along with Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) Secretary Gopal, performed the ‘Ashtatheertha Abhisheka’ to the deity.

Later, dignitaries were ferried by boat to a temporary platform built in the middle of the river.

Offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bharathambe, Gopal said, “The cow that gives milk is worshipped as Go Matha, and rivers, considered lifelines, are revered as Ganga Matha, Thunga Matha, and Kapila Matha. Both cows and rivers are mothers in our culture and tradition.” He urged devotees not to pollute the river by throwing waste, including old clothes,   into the water.

Recalling Yuva Brigade’s decade-long involvement in cleaning the river with public support, Gopal noted that the introduction of Kapila Aarti has significantly reduced the practice of dumping waste into the river. He also described the inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the culmination of centuries of struggle.

Five Ruthwiks led by Krishna Jois performed Dhoopa Aarti and Deepa Aarti to the river. Women devotees lit lamps placed on the Sopana Katte, while youths celebrated the occasion with fireworks, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The event was attended by Yuva Brigade State Convener S. Chandrashekar, Nanjangud Taluk Convener Nithin, along with Girish, Sunil, Suresh, N.V. Ravishastri, Charan, Kishore, Arjun, and Mahadev.

