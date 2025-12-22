City’s first Mother’s Milk Bank inaugurated at Cheluvamba Hospital

December 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Amrutha Varshini, a Mother’s Milk Bank was inaugurated at Cheluvamba Hospital of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), in city yesterday.

It is the first of its kind initiative in the city, which is aimed at boosting the health of newborns, under the aegis of Rotary Club of Mysore Metro and Rotary Club of Bangalore South Parade, that have sponsored equipment for the Milk Bank.

Rotary District Governors B.R. Sridhar – RI District 3191 and P.K. Ramakrishna – RI District 3118, inaugurated the Milk Bank.

Addressing the gathering at Cauvery Auditorium in the Department of Paediatrics, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said that the institute has several plans with a far-sighted vision and the Milk Bank was one among them, which has now become a reality.

“One hour after the birth of a baby is considered precious. If the baby is admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), mother cannot feed the baby. During such a condition, especially when mother cannot produce the milk, the Milk Bank is essential to prevent the newborns from suffering from malnutrition. We are grateful to Rotary Clubs for the very initiative,” said Dr. Dakshayani.

MMC&RI which was established by a statesman, Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, as a 20-bed hospital, which has now touched 2,395 beds, making it popular as Doddaspatre.

Apart from providing health services, the institute is imparting medical education too, with 250 Under Graduate (UG) seats and 190 Post Graduate (PG) seats. BSc in Nursing and other courses are also offered here.

Rotary District 3181 PDG H.R. Keshav, Public Image Chair Dr. K. Shivaprasad, DGN Yashaswi Somashekar, Rotary Mysore Metro Chairman M.P. Gopalakrishna, Hon. Secretary Mohan Gurumurthy, Rotary Bangalore South Parade Chairman Sunil Kumar, Hon. Secretary Satish Chingal, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital Dr. R. Sudha, Head of Paediatrics Dr. N. Pradeep and Nodal Officer of Milk Bank Dr. Hamsa were present.

To start functioning from January 2026

Head of Paediatrics Department, MMC&RI, Mysuru, Dr. N. Pradeep said, the Mother’s Milk Bank at Cheluvamba Hospital will start functioning from the first week of January 2026. No charges will be levied for providing the service.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Pradeep said that lactating women can donate milk, by pumping the milk through breast pump. Along with those women admitted in the hospital, outsiders too can donate milk. One can donate a minimum of 50 ML to 100 ML milk and more. The milk collected will be mixed on a particular day and will be later processed for pasteurisation and culture test. The needy newborns at the hospital will be given the milk. That apart, the request received from outside, shall also be considered.

Rotary Clubs have donated required equipment for the Milk Bank by spending Rs. 35 lakh. While the manpower and service will be taken care by Cheluvamba Hospital, said Rotary Mysore Metro President M.P. Gopalakrishna.

Civil works of IVF Centre at Cheluvamba near completion

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said that the ongoing civil works on In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Centre at Cheluvamba Hospital premises, will be completed soon.

“IVF Centre has become inevitable for several women, the works on which have been almost completed. The building is being constructed using our own internal resources and the expenditure towards installation of equipment will be borne by us,” she added.

Skin Bank

The site for construction of Skin Bank is also identified, while the plans on procuring equipment is pending. The Skin Bank is essential for burn victims. While K.R. Hospital has hi-tech burns ward that can be extended up to 100-bed facility with the wards built to accommodate the same, said Dr. Dakshayani.