Heritage regulations… Police Kiosk near Palace demolished
News

Heritage regulations… Police Kiosk near Palace demolished

November 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following severe exception taken by heritage experts, the City Police have finally removed the Police Information Kiosk built near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace.

It may be recalled, Star of Mysore had published a news item titled ‘Police Kiosk springs up near Palace’ on Nov. 6 highlighting heritage regulations, which doesn’t permit the construction of any structures within 100 mts radius of a protected monument without prior approval from District Heritage Committee.

Devaraja Police had built the structure on a concrete platform, which was painted in bright red, blue and white, featuring a flashy commercial advertisement that clashes with the heritage aesthetics of the area. The structure was demolished yesterday.

This Kiosk was one among the several such structures built near Ramaswamy Circle, Gun House Circle and several other places in city. The main intention behind these Kiosks is to enable the tourists with timely help by providing required information and services in case of any emergency.

