Minor rides scooter; father fined Rs. 25,000
News

November 19, 2025

Parents of underaged riders, drivers beware

Mysore/Mysuru: The father of a minor boy has been fined Rs. 25,000 for allowing his underaged son to ride a scooter on public roads.

The minor boy, a resident of Kumbarakoppal, was riding a TVS Jupiter scooter, when he was caught by VV Puram Traffic Police near Vijayanagar 4th Stage traffic signal. The Traffic Police, who advised the minor boy against riding two-wheeler, had urged a City Court to make the scooter owner as accused in the case, following which, the 2nd JMFC Court Judge imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the father, the scooter owner, for giving the vehicle to his minor son.

This incident serves as a warning to parents who allow their underaged children to drive or ride vehicles. Also, a criminal case will be registered against such parents or vehicle owners.

