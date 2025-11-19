Midnight mugging case: Prime accused arrested Search on for two others

November 19, 2025

GPS device in victim’s stolen car helps Cops track the accused in Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandi Police have arrested the prime accused, who along with two others assaulted and looted an engineer of cash and valuables near J.K. Grounds around midnight on Nov. 12.

After committing the crime, the three accused had sped away in a Maruti Baleno car of the engineer.

The arrested prime accused has been identified as 30-year-old Yashwanth of Belur in Hassan district. He was arrested in Bengaluru yesterday and the Police have recovered car and other items besides launching a hunt to nab two others.

The victim, 42-year-old Akash Aditya, a resident of a layout near Hadajana in Mysuru, had taken up a swimming pool construction contract at a hotel near Metagalli.

On that fateful day, he had stopped near City Railway Station for tea before returning home, when the three accused approached him and asked him where they could buy liquor at that hour. When Akash replied in negative, they asked him to drop them near Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Akash then took them in his car near the Bus Stand where they bought a bottle of liquor and made Akash to pay for it. The accused then asked him to drop them to the Railway Station but later took him near J.K. Grounds gate, dragged him inside, assaulted him brutally, rendering him unconscious and had made away with valuables and his car.

Following a complaint from Akash, Mandi Police who had registered a case, began their investigation and tried to track the mobile phone location of Akash, which was stolen by the accused. But the phone was switched off. Luckily, Akash’s car had a Global Positioning System (GPS) device which the accused were not aware of.

Mandi Police then tracked the car in Bengaluru in which prime accused Yashwanth was moving around and arrested him.

It is learnt that accused Yashwanth is a habitual offender who used to steal mobile phones, laptops, purse etc. in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubbali and Dharwad trains.

On Nov. 12, when he was in Mysuru, he came to know about two other accused in the case near the Railway Station.

After buying them liquor, he hatched a plot to commit robbery along with them. When Akash came near the Railway Station for tea, the three accused targeted him and looted him, Police sources said.