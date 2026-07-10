Ashada Friday at Chamundi Hill: Don’t use plastic, devotees appealed
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Ashada Friday at Chamundi Hill: Don’t use plastic, devotees appealed

July 10, 2026

Mysuru: In view of the forthcoming Ashada Friday special puja at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill from July 17 to Aug. 4, Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority has decided to create awareness against the use of plastic and Plastic Free Zone order implemented by the Authority.

During Ashada Friday special puja, scheduled on July 17, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7 and the Vardhanti of the presiding deity on Aug. 4, a huge congregation of devotees is anticipated atop the Hill. At the preliminary meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, it was decided to maintain cleanliness at the Hill by ensuring the shrine is plastic free.

The ban on using plastic also covers the temporary parking arrangements made at Shashiranjan Grounds (earlier known as Lalitha Mahal Grounds), stated a press release.

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