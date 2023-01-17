Asphalt dilapidated stretches near Vani Vilas Double Road

January 17, 2023

Sir,

For the past few days, asphaltation of roads is going on in full swing near Law Courts Complex, Zilla Panchayat Office on K.R. Boulevard, Vani Vilas Double Road and other adjacent areas. Surprisingly, these stretch of roads are reasonably in a good shape. There are other roads in the vicinity of Vani Vilas road like Geetha road, Balakrishna Rao road etc., to name a few which are in a dilapidated condition.

These roads have not been tarred for a very long time. This clearly shows the callous attitude of the authorities concerned. Are they blindfolded? What are our elected MLAs, Corporators doing? It seems that around Rs. 50 crore has been sanctioned in the budget to each Constituency for repairing roads. I don’t know whether it is being utilised efficiently or not. I think only our elected representatives have to answer.

I sincerely appeal to our elected representatives and MCC authorities to open their eyes at least now and asphalt those roads that are in bad condition rather than asphalting the good and motorable roads.

—Arunkumar

Chamarajapuram

8.1.2023