Asphalt dilapidated stretches near Vani Vilas Double Road
Voice of The Reader

Asphalt dilapidated stretches near Vani Vilas Double Road

January 17, 2023

Sir,

For the past few days, asphaltation of roads  is going on in full swing near Law Courts Complex, Zilla Panchayat Office on K.R. Boulevard, Vani Vilas Double Road and other adjacent areas. Surprisingly, these stretch of roads are reasonably in a good shape. There are other roads in the vicinity of Vani Vilas road like Geetha road, Balakrishna Rao road etc., to  name a  few which are in a dilapidated condition.

These roads have not been tarred for a very long time. This clearly shows the callous attitude of the authorities concerned. Are they blindfolded? What are our elected MLAs, Corporators doing? It seems that around Rs. 50 crore has been sanctioned in the budget to each Constituency for repairing roads. I don’t know whether it is being utilised efficiently or not. I think only our elected representatives have to answer.

I sincerely appeal to our elected representatives and MCC authorities to  open their eyes at least now and asphalt those roads that are in bad condition rather than asphalting  the good and motorable roads.

—Arunkumar

Chamarajapuram

8.1.2023

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Asphalt dilapidated stretches near Vani Vilas Double Road”

  1. N N Sastry says:
    January 18, 2023 at 8:30 pm

    I fully agree with Arun. Really strangebgoods roads psrticularly near Law Courts which are ingood conditionv. and also JLB roads again taken forbasphalting. Msut be contractor to just lay one layer snd claim as per rate
    Looking again Adichunchungiri roaf from Mahadeshwara temple road to Udayaravi road has never been repaired or adphalted for 10years. Ward no 59 Corporator is never seen to see bad condition. I wonder the MCC or MLA RamDas is aware.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching