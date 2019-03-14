Astrologer Dwarakanath blesses HDK, Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Says nobody can stop Modi from being Prime Minister again

Bengaluru: Worried over his son’s political debut in Mandya, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) consulted the astrologer Dwarakanath, who is popularly called as ‘Raja Guru,’ in political and social circles.

Kumaraswamy, along with his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a budding actor, visited the residence of Dwarakanath, who is said to be close to Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, late on Tuesday night.

Dwarakanath is one of the well-known astrologers whom most politicians, irrespective of the party they belong to, seek blessings and take advice from before plunging into any political decisions.

Sources said that the consultation was about Nikhil’s foray into electoral politics. He is tipped to contest from Mandya on a JD(S) ticket and is facing a tough fight in Sumalatha, wife of former Minister and actor late M.H. Ambarish.

Sumalatha is clandestinely supported by local Congress leaders besides Ambarish fans. Banking on the sympathy wave, Sumalatha, after being denied a Congress ticket, has decided to contest as an Independent.

It is said that Dwarakanath has predicted a change in the planetary position of Guru (Jupiter) after Mar.29 and it would help Nikhil. Speaking to media persons, Dwarakanath said that he has blessed Nikhil.

He also predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get elected for a second term and there is no individual leader who could stop him.

"I will bless anyone who comes to my abode. No one can stop Modi from becoming Prime Minister and forming the Central Government again," he said.






