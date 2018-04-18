“Attempt on my life,” says Minister Anant Kumar Hegde after truck hits his convoy

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged a “deliberate attempt on his life” by a truck that he said tried to hit his car and then rammed an escort car last night in Haveri district. Posting multiple tweets and pictures, he has asked the Police to investigate a possible conspiracy.

The truck driver has been arrested. Hegde was travelling in Haveri district around 11.30 pm when the incident took place. In tweets, the Minister said the truck driver purposely hit the car.

“A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit,” he tweeted.

“I urge the police to take the case seriously. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and I am sure Police would expose all of them,” wrote Hegde, posting a photo of the truck driver. He said the truck was being driven in the wrong direction and was parked right on the road horizontally. On spotting the convoy, he drove “in great speed and tried hitting our car,” the Minister alleged.

Hegde also claimed that the truck driver did not appear drunk when he was caught by local people. Staff travelling in the escort vehicle suffered injuries after being hit, according to him.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he will tell the Police to probe Hegde’s allegation that the truck was actually targeting him.

Ahead of the May 12 election in Karnataka, where Hegde’s BJP is campaigning hard to defeat the ruling Congress, the allegation is set to fuel a political row.

In Mysuru, speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that a small issue of accident is being blown out of proportion. “I will, however, ask the Home Department to look into the issue and check the conspiracy angle if any,” he said.