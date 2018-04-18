Court orders Yash to vacate house in three months

Bengaluru: The 42nd City Civil Court in Bengaluru has ordered Sandalwood actor Yash to vacate his rented house at Kathriguppe in Bengaluru within three months.

The Court has ordered the actor to pay a rent of Rs.9.60 lakh to the landlord and vacate the house. For the landlord, the Court has asked him to return Rs.4 lakh, the advance paid by Yash while renting out the house.

The complaint was lodged by Dr. M. Muniprasad, the owner of the house, who had accused Yash and his mother Pushpa of threatening him and refusing to pay Rs. 21.37 lakh owed by them since 2011 for renting his house in Girinagar.

The actor had rented Muniprasad’s house at 5th Cross, 3rd Block, 3rd Phase, Banashankari, on Oct.16, 2010. There was an agreement to pay a monthly rent of Rs.40,000 for 11 months. Both the parties had agreed to renew the agreement after 11 months by mutual consent with an increase of five percent in the rent, according to Girinagar Police.

Yash paid the rent for 11 months but defaulted thereafter. The Police said he kept Muniprasad in the dark and spent money on renovating the house interiors. Dr. Muniprasad wanted to rent the house to a relative and asked the actor to pay the remaining rent and vacate the house.

But the actor neither responded nor paid the rent, according to Police. After trying several times to convince Yash, Muniprasad made a complaint to the Girinagar Police on Mar.20, 2015. But the Police said they didn’t register a case as it was a civil matter. Muniprasad later filed a private complaint in the Court.

Meanwhile, Yash made it big in Kannada films after moving into Muniprasad’s house. He also constructed a large house near Banashankari by spending huge money.

Still, he believed Muniprasad’s house had brought him luck and success and hence he was unwilling to vacate it. He often stayed there and went to his own house occasionally.