City celebrates Basava Jayanti

Mysuru: City celebrated the 885th birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah offering floral tributes to the statue at Basaveshwara Circle here this morning.

The CM, who is in the city for the last three days campaigning for the Assembly elections, reached the spot along with District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and a few others.

Addressing the media, he said, “The State government is completely committed to the ideals of Basavanna, Gandhiji and Ambedkar, all great social reformers who fought for equal society. Basavanna was a great social reformer who shunned caste and religion and treated every human being as equal.”

He said that just last year he had passed an order to install photos of Basavanna in all government offices in the State. “I just now recall that I had taken oath as Chief Minister of the State five years ago on Basava Jayanti Day. He stood for economic and social reforms and the present government is also following in his footsteps by trying to implement his ideas for a just society,” said Siddharamaiah.

Zoo Authority Chairperson Mallige Veeresh, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Siddaraju and others were present.

The new Deputy Commissioner Darpan Jain along with a few officials from the District Administration garlanded the statue of Basavanna at the Circle.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, MLA G.T. Devegowda and Varuna Constituency BJP aspirant B.Y. Vijayendra joined together to offer floral tributes to the statue.

Mayor S. Bhagyavathi, Chidananda Swamiji, MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Minister S.A. Ramdas, BJP Slum Morcha General Secretary Kautilya Raghu, City Congress President R. Murthy, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda, JD (S) K.R. Constituency candidate K.V. Mallesh and many others came separately to celebrate the Jayanti. Basavanna Vachanas were rendered at the venue.