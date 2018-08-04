Grand Basava Jayanti in city

Mysuru: A grand procession, accompanied by a host of folk troupes, marked the two-day Basava Jayanti celebrations jointly organised by Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Veerashaiva – Lingayat Associations and Basava Balagagala Okkoota, Mysuru, in city this morning.

State BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra inaugurated the procession after performing puja to Nandi Dhwaja at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle near Gun House in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Dandikere Mahantaswamy Mutt Seer Basavalinga Swamiji, other Seers and Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda.

The procession, comprising three sarots — one carrying a gold coated bust of Basavanna, another with Basavanna’s bust and a portrait and third one carrying Basavanna’s bust and Shivalingas — passed through Basaveshwara Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Thyagaraja Road, Agrahara Circle, 101 Ganapathi temple, Basaveshwara Road, Ramanuja Road and Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle before culminating at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, State BJP Secretary M. Rajendra, Corporators B.V. Manjunath, M. Mahadevamma, K.V. Mallesh and N. Sunil, ZP member Roopa Lokesh and others were present.

Stage programme:Inaugurating the stage programme at Suttur Mutt premises, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education N. Mahesh opined that ages ago Basavanna had proved to be a true social reformer having voiced against casteism and fought for economic and social balance of all communities without any bias or discrimination. He added that the thoughts and principles of Basavanna were eternally relevant with no time limit.