Navikotsava begins in city with Business Forum

Mysuru: The Business Forum is a step in the right direction where the business community of both Mysuru and Kannadigas residing in United States of America and other parts of the world can come together to promote business, said former Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences Prof. M. Mahadevappa.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Business Forum organised by the Non-Resident Indian Forum Karnataka and others as part of the two-day 4th Navikotsava here this morning at Hotel Southern Star.

He said that such occasions can create not only a lot of goodwill but great business opportunities as the Kannadigas in America and other parts of the world and the industrialists, businessmen, investors and Policy Makers come together on a single platform and exchange ideas and find partners to set up businesses. Panel discussions followed the inauguration where one of the topics was emerging technologies where Naveen Yeri, Head – Enterprise Analytics & Data Science at Wells Fargo & Company, spoke about the importance of data.

Navikotsava President Suresh Ramachandra, Convenor M. Prakash, US-India American Chamber of Commerce National Chairman K.V. Kumar, NRI Forum Karnataka Member-Secretary Muralidhara, Business Forum Co-chair Smriti Manoj, Nashua, New Hampshire Ward 8 State Representative Latha Mangipudi, Co-convenor Deepak Sood, Girish Nimbekai and others were present. Nearly 120 delegates including nutritionists, beauticians, small scale industrialists participated in the Meet.

Cultural events will be held at 4 pm today; Nadoja and Nityotsava Poet Prof. K.S. Nissar Ahmed will formally inaugurate the 4th Navikotsava at Kalamandira in city tomorrow (Aug.5) at 10 am.