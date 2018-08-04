A.S. Ponnanna is now First Grade Additional Advocate General

Mysuru: Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna from Kodagu district has been promoted as First Grade Additional Advocate General. An advocate General is a legal advisor to a State Government.

The post is created by the Constitution of India and corresponds to that of Attorney General of India at the federal or Central or Union Government level.

Ponnanna was appointed as AAG in the previous Congress Government headed by Siddharamaiah. He continued in the post even after the new coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy came to power. Now the government has appointed him as First Grade Additional Advocate General.

As AAG, Ponnanna had successfully argued in several cases on behalf of the Government including the controversial Tipu Jayanti and has saved the Government from many tricky positions. His services as AAG to the Government were recognised and he has been awarded with the promotion.

The promotion order was issued yesterday by R. Padmavathi, Under Secretary, Legal Department and the promotion comes into effect immediately.

Ponnanna hails from Bellur village near Hudikeri in South Kodagu and he is settled in Bengaluru and has been in the legal profession since decades.

He is the fourth son of legal luminary and former MLC Ajjikuttira K. Subbaiah and late Daty Ponnamma.