PUCL against handing over Gauri murder case to CBI

Mysuru: Maintaining that the ongoing SIT probe into the murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh is going in the right direction, the Mysuru District Unit of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the Government not to hand over the case to CBI.

At its General Body Meeting held in the city recently, the PUCL asked the Government to take the Gauri murder case to its logical end and punish the guilty.

Expressing concern over closure of Government schools, the meeting resolved that the Government must find out the causes for poor admissions and address the issue. Urging the Parliament to unanimously pass the 33 percent reservation for Women’s Bill, it urged the authorities concerned to monitor the activities of beauty parlours and massage parlour in the wake of complaints on prostitution.

Pointing out that there was extreme pressure on the city’s K.R. Hospital, with the number of patients visiting the hospital increasing by the day, the PUCL has demanded establishment of 100 bedded multi-speciality hospitals in all the four directions in order to ease the pressure on K.R. Hospital.

Condemning superstitious practices by politicians, officials and people’s representatives, the meeting demanded the Government to take steps for developing a scientific mindset among the younger generation and also for implementing the anti-superstitious bill at the earliest.

PUCL office-bearers G.P. Basavaraj, Prof.Panditaradhya and others were among those who attended the meeting.

PUCL office-bearers

The following were elected as the new office-bearers of PUCL, Mysuru District Unit for the year 2018-20: Working President – Prof. Panditaradhya, General Secretary – G.P. Basavaraj, Vice-Presidents – Prof. Kudyapura Kumaraswamy, Prof. Latha K. Bidappa, Rangaswamy and T.R. Nataraj, Organising Secretaries – Maridandaiah Buddha, P. Sambaiah and V. Purushotham, Treasurer – E. Rathi Rao, State Council – Dr. V. Lakshminarayan, M.F. Kaleem, M.Suresh and T.R.Nataraj, according to a press release.