Hunsur: Former MP A.H. Vishwanath will file his nomination papers tomorrow (Apr.19) as the JD(S) candidate for Hunsur Assembly constituency.

He will offer prayers along with his family at 9 am at the Ganapathi temple and perform a Ganapathi Homa.

Later he will arrive at the office of Assistant Commissioner (Assistant Electoral Officer) in a procession along with his supporters and file his nomination papers.