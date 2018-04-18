My India Golden India: All India Exhibition Bus Campaign by Brahma Kumaris in city from tomorrow

Mysuru: ‘My India Golden India,’ an All India Exhibition Bus Campaign (2017-2020) by Brahma Kumaris, Mysuru and Youth Wing of RERF (Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation), will be inaugurated by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) Founder Dr. R. Balasubramaniam at Gyan Prakash Bhavan, 2nd Main, near Akashavani Circle, Yadavagiri, tomorrow (Apr.19) at 9.30 am.

Brahma Kumaris Mysuru Sub-Zone Chief Co-ordinator B.K. Lakshmiji will grace the occasion. Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Mysuru District Co-ordinator M.N. Nataraj will be the chief guest.

On Apr.20, a rally will be taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, to Gyan Prakash Bhavan at 4.30 pm. Department Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director K. Suresh and NYK Co-ordinator M.N. Nataraj will be the chief guests.

Activities to be undertaken during bus campaign

Conducting exhibitions through a specially-designed exhibition bus on the themesof Swachh Bharat, Spiritual Values & Character Building, Yoga and Meditation, Positivity. Showcasing Ideal Youth Role models, who have practiced and applied the above in their practical lives. Promoting and educating the above themes through cultural activities, multimedia presentations, talk shows and street plays.

RERF volunteers

The Youth Wing of RERF, a sister organisation of Brahma Kumaris, has been working for youth development actively since its inception in 1985. Brahmakumaris is a socio-spiritual organisation spread in more than 137 countries.

The Wing works towards the achievement of its objectives entirely through its more than one lakh volunteers drawn from different backgrounds spanning all religions, communities and ethnicities.

These volunteers consist of thousands of young people who along with pursuing their education and career, observe celibacy, lead a healthy lifestyle and use their leisure time volunteering for projects on social transformation.

They regularly practice Rajayoga meditation and participate in retreats to develop a positive attitude and moral values.