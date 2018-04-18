Vidyashankar Layout residents threaten not to VOTE

Meanwhile, the residents of Vidyashankar Layout in N.R. Constituency limits have threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections on May 12. There are about 350 families living in the area and they have been deprived of basic facilities including electricity.

The President of the Vidyashankar Layout Welfare Committee, Narayan said the layout comes under Ward No.56 and in 2002-03, 550 sites were distributed and 350 houses have come up. Only recently the Layout was handed over to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The electricity metres of the street lights are still in the Committee’s name and since one year the electricity bill has not been paid and hence in the evening the whole area is in darkness. The Corporation has washed its hands off saying that it does not have money to pay the electricity bill.

Banners threatening to boycott the elections have been displayed all over the place. The Election Officials have visited the spot and collected the details.

“At least now, let the Corporation come forward to get us the street lights, so that we can participate in the sacred voting process,” said Narayan.