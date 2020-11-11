Attention electricity consumers

November 11, 2020

All LT-1 consumers (under Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi scheme) of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) consuming more than 40 units per month (in any month) have to pay the electricity bill for the total number of units consumed including that of 40 units. LT-1 consumers consuming less than 40 units per month need not pay. As of Sept. 2020, the outstanding bills of LT-1 consumers who have consumed more than 40 units has reached Rs. 32,01,95,764. All LT-1 consumers consuming more than 40 units per month with outstanding bills in Nanjangud and T.Narasipur taluks are requested to pay their outstanding bill amount failing which power supply will be disconnected, according to a press release by Executive Engineer of Nanjangud division.