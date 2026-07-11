Auspicious muhurta set for Vijayadashami procession
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Auspicious muhurta set for Vijayadashami procession

July 11, 2026

Bengaluru: The auspicious timings for the grand Jumboo Savari procession, the highlight of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, have been finalised for Oct. 21.

CM D.K. Shivakumar will perform the ritual worship of the Nandi Dhwaja puja between 1.36 pm and 1.56 pm, during the auspicious Makara Lagna.Later in the day, between 4.10 pm and 4.35 pm, in the auspicious Meena Lagna, the CM, along with other dignitaries, will offer floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, who will be seated in the 750-kg golden howdah, mounted on elephant Abhimanyu at Mysore Palace.

The ceremony will formally mark the commencement of Vijayadashami procession.

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