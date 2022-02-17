Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at Railway Stations provided with UPI-QR code payment facility

February 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been installed at various Railway Stations over Mysuru Division to facilitate passengers to buy unreserved tickets through digital mode.

Earlier, only Smart Card payment option was provided in the ATVMs to buy the tickets. Now, Paytm, Freecharge & UPI QR code-based payment facility has also been implemented in ATVMs in many Stations over South Western Railway (SWR) with effect from Feb.10, 2022.

Passengers can now book unreserved journey tickets, platform tickets, renew season tickets and recharge ATVM Smart Cards using these new payment option.

With the implementation of these Paytm & UPI QR code-based payment facility, any passenger who is having UPI Mobile App can purchase tickets from ATVMs. This will help passengers in buying unreserved tickets easily without standing in queue at booking counters.

Speaking about this new feature installed in ATVMs, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, SWR Mysuru, said that ATVMs have been installed at 10 Stations so far over Mysuru Division which include Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga Town, Davangere, Haveri, Arsikere, Bhadravati, Pandavapura, Kadur and Harihar.