Former MLA and educationist H.D. Chowdaiah passes away

February 17, 2022

Mandya: Former MLA and long term Chairman of People’s Education Society (PES) H.D. Chowdaiah (94), died of age-related ailments at his residence in Holalu village on the outskirts of Mandya on Tuesday night.

Chowdaiah leaves behind sons H.C. Mohan Kumar and H.C. Hariprasad and daughters H.C. Bhagya, H.C. Latha and Dr. H.C. Savitha. His wife Doddalingamma had pre-deceased him three years ago.

Born to a family of farmers in 1928, Chowdaiah was a BSc., (Agriculture) graduate and he was instrumental in the meteoric rise of the co-operative sector in rural Mandya.

Chowdaiah entered politics by becoming a member of the Mandya Taluk Board and later its President. He represented Keragodu Assembly segment four times — 1978 (Janata Party), 1983, 1985, 1999 (Congress). Keragodu Constituency merged with Mandya and Melkote segments after the 2004 polls.

He was also elected as MLC from the Legislative Assembly in 1992.

He was the President of Mandya District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd (DCC) and during his tenure, DCC witnessed enormous growth which played a significant role in financial prosperity of Mandya farmers. He was also the long term Chairman of PES which is the biggest educational institution in Mandya district. After demise of PES Founder K.V. Shankaregowda, Chowdaiah served the Society as its Chairman for 31 years and handed over the baton to Shankaregowda’s grandson K.S. Vijayanand.