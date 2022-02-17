Alleged dowry harassment: Woman ends life, husband taken into custody

February 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging self on Tuesday and the deceased woman’s parents, accusing the woman’s husband and his family members of killing her for dowry, have lodged a complaint at Saraswathipuram Police Station.

The deceased is Nandini, wife of Vijay, residents of Janata Nagar in city.

Nandini is said to have attempted suicide at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday and though she was rushed to a private hospital immediately, she is said to have breathed her last in the evening, according to Police.

Daughter of Mahadevashetty and Savithramma couple of J.P. Nagar here, Nandini was given in marriage to Vijay two years ago and the couple have an 11-month-old daughter. It is learnt that there were differences of opinion between the couple which led to frequent quarrels.

According to the statement given by Nandini’s mother Savithramma to the Police, Vijay, an employee of a software company, used to restrict Nandini from speaking to her parents over phone and fight with her.

Savithramma has also stated that Vijay, along with mother Sannamma, sister Meenakshi and relative Siddappa used to harass Nandini for dowry and added that Vijay was given enough gold ornaments, silver articles and cash at the time of marriage but still she was being tortured physically and mentally.

Stating that his daughter did not commit suicide but was killed, Mahadevashetty has lodged a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police. Based on the complaint, Saraswathipuram Police have taken Vijay into custody.

The body of Nandini was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to her family members.