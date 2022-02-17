Apollo BGS Hospitals donates first-aid boxes to City Police Stations
News

Apollo BGS Hospitals donates first-aid boxes to City Police Stations

February 17, 2022

200 jackets to Police personnel

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, in a gesture to support the Mysuru City Policemen, presented first-aid boxes to Police Stations and 200 jackets to Police personnel.

In all, 30 first-aid boxes to be installed at Police Stations across the city were handed over to Dr. Chandragupta, Mysuru City Police Commissioner, at his Office recently by Dr. K.V. Lokesh, Consultant – Emergency Medicine, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Dr. H.V. Satish, Senior Consultant – Plastic Surgeon, presented the jackets to  ACP Gangadhar of K.R. Traffic Police Station while Dr. Srinivas Nalloor, Consultant Nephrologist, handed over the jackets to Inspector Srinivas of Railway Police Station.

Picture shows Dr. Srinivas Nalloor presenting jackets to Inspector Srinivas and team.

Apollo BGS Hospitals also provides free ambulance service (Dial 1066) for any medical emergencies across the city.

“The role of the Policemen is crucial at all times, especially during medical emergencies and green corridor formations during urgent Organ transfers that can save lives. We express our gratitude to their relentless support and services,” said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

